We want to hear your views on plans to make Southgate Road cleaner, greener, and healthier

Islington and Hackney Councils have announced exciting new proposals for Southgate Road as part of efforts to make main roads more welcoming, pleasant spaces that all can enjoy using – and local people are being invited to have their say.

To help tackle the climate emergency, the council has recently announced ambitions to bring liveable neighbourhoods to the borough to increase green space, bring communities together, and create more welcoming streets for all.

The proposals for Southgate Road, one of the borough’s main roads, support this vision. They are designed to make the area more pleasant, safer, and easier to travel on for all, through a series of improvements.

If realised, these improvements will help make it easier to cross and cycle on the Southgate Road and Northchurch Road crossing, and will boost air quality. They include:

Creating a new cycle crossing on Northchurch Road, to support walking, cycling, and wheeling. This would connect with the popular Cycleway 27 route, which runs from Walthamstow to Bloomsbury. To support this, both councils are also looking to increase bike parking in the area.

Introducing a new parallel zebra crossing on Southgate Road, so that it’s easier to cross the road and access key amenities.

Widening pavements, so that it’s easier for all to walk, cycle, scoot, and use buggies and wheelchairs.

Introducing new planting, to boost biodiversity and improve air quality.

Creating a new loading bay for businesses to easily receive deliveries.

To help make these exciting changes possible, to boost safety, and to support walking, cycling, and wheeling, both councils are also proposing a new traffic restriction which would prevent motor vehicles turning in and out of Northchurch Road. Motor vehicles would still be able to access all amenities as before, the only thing that may change is the route.

A public consultation on the proposals has launched today, and will run until Tuesday, 25 April. Local people and businesses can have their say by filling in a questionnaire on the council’s website, where you can also sign up for an online question and answer session on Tuesday, 18 April, from 6pm to 7pm.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality, and Transport, said: “We’re determined to ensure that Islington’s streets are more welcoming, environmentally-friendly places that all can enjoy using.

“We want to maximise the potential of our main roads so that they’re more welcoming, greener spaces. Our proposals for Southgate Road are a key part of that vision, and will help ensure that local people can walk, cycle, and wheel in the area with confidence.

“Local people’s insights and ideas are key in transforming the borough’s streets, and we’re looking forward to hearing your feedback during our public consultation.”

Cllr Mete Coban, Hackney Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “It’s great to work with Islington on this project to make Southgate Road – which separates Hackney and Islington – greener, more biodiverse and safer for walking and cycling.

“I look forward to hearing people’s views and seeing the project develop.”