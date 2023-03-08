This #InternationalWomensDay, we want to spotlight women who work in our Estate Services – a historically male-dominated field. Over the years, we’ve strived to ensure we have better representation of women across our services, and we provide the relevant training and support to encourage more women and young people to join.

Here are some stories of women in Estate Services who have joined and progressed within the teams, broken stereotypes, and excelled in their careers.

⚡ Seval has worked for the council for 40 years and said, “I’ve never felt being female was a hindrance to my progression in a male-dominated team & never felt weaker or less-than the men I’ve worked with or managed. I consider myself fortunate to work for such an organisation.”

⚡ When Elmira joined the council, she was the only female caretaker in her team. She said “I was able to carry out all the same duties the male caretakers did, like moving heavy furniture and gritting icy estates. I loved being a caretaker and was proud to serve my residents.”

⚡ Meadow joined the Estate Services team 2021 as a Level 3 Facilities Management Supervisor Apprentice – one of the youngest women to join the team. She secured a full-time position and said, “I achieved my goal of being a full-time manager at the council at just 19 years old!”

⚡ Deborah said, “Being a woman in the role of an Estate Services Coordinator has come as a welcomed challenge. I’ve joined a division which is predominately male and manage a solely male team of caretakers. I feel gratification knowing I’ve been able to garner their trust”

We believe that our communities must be at the centre of creating change in our borough including our workforce, to create a more equal Islington.

#InternationalWomensDay