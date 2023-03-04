Islington Council can today announce that applications are open for the Islington Community Festivals Fund. Organisations can apply for financial support to produce high quality arts events in the borough.

Community groups and organisations can apply for three-year grants of up to £2,500 per year. Applicants must show they have secured additional external funding and that their event will provide borough-wide benefit for Islington residents.

Organisers will need to show that their events are suitable for residents of every background to participate and celebrate together. Applications are particularly encouraged from festivals that attract people from the following groups: disabled people; Black, Asian, minority ethnic and refugee communities; LGBT groups; older people; young people and children.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “We want all our communities to feel inclusive and connected. Arts events are such powerful tools for bringing people together, giving them a chance to share cultural traditions and enjoy themselves. I am so pleased that we are able to offer this financial support, and I look forward to hearing about all the exciting proposals.”

The applications form and eligibility criteria can be found on the council’s website. The deadline for applications is 12pm on Thursday 30 March.

One of the events supported in previous years with this funding was Cally Fest, a popular annual festival on Caledonian Road with live music, workshops, food, and creative activities for approximately 10,000 people of all ages.

The other three events supported by this fund in recent years were: Angel Canal Festival, Word Festival and Whitecross Street Party.

