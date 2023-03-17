The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) had a meeting on Friday Minister of State for Law Reform of Ireland, James Browne with whom they discussed about their cooperation.

According to a CMP press release, the CMP Members reiterated their deep appreciation to Ireland for its long-standing financial contribution to its operations. They also discussed the scope and nature of the training that the Irish Police will undertake to assist CMP in improving its investigation techniques and information management.

The next step will be a thorough needs assessment mission by a senior Irish investigation officer in the coming months, it is added.

The Minister was accompanied by the Commissioner of the Garda Siochana Andrew Harris and the Ambassador of Ireland to Cyprus Connor Long.

The CMP was established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations. The CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus became operational in 2006 and is co-funded by the European Union.