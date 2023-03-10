Detectives are investigating following the deaths of three people at an address in south London.

Police were called at 11:50hrs on Thursday, 9 March to concerns for the welfare of occupants at an address on Mayfield Road in Belvedere.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene, a 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were found deceased inside the property.

Next of kin have been notified.

Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

At this early stage, detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A crime scene remains in place.