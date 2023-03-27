Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire at a house on Stavordale Road in Highbury.

Nearly half of a loft at a four-storey terraced house was damaged by fire. One person left the house before firefighters arrived. Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. There have been no reports of injuries.

A 32-metre turntable ladder was used to help bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by combustible items close to the heat source.

There were no smoke alarms in the property.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident is a timely reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home. There were no smoke alarms fitted in the property. Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts. We encourage everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen. It’s important to test them regularly.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received six calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1404 and the fire was under control by 1603. Crews from Islington, Kentish Town, Holloway, Stoke Newington, Soho, Shoreditch and Walthamstow fire stations attended the scene.