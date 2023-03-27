Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a hotel on Craven Road in Paddington.

Half of the ground floor of the mid-terraced five-storey building was damaged by the fire. Ten people were evacuated by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus. There were no reports of injuries.

Road closures were in place and people were asked to avoid the area where possible.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault.

The Brigade was called at 1641 and the incident was under control by 1839. Crews, including a fire rescue unit and a 32 metre turntable ladder, from Paddington, Kensington, North Kensington, Euston and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

