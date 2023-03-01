On Sunday, 26th February 2023, at the Holy Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Haringey, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas presided during the First Lenten Great Vespers (Forgiveness Vespers) accompanied by His Eminence Metropolitan Athanasios of Cologne and His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor of the Archdiocese as well as with a plethora of local area clergy of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

After the end of the vespers, Archimandrite Chrysostomos Tympas at the invitation and request of His Eminence Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, delivered a homily on the importance of forgiveness in the spiritual life of Orthodox Christians.



Photos Alexis Gennaris