A major milestone has been reached for much-needed new council homes under construction on the Park View estate. Councillors joined builders for a topping-out ceremony – celebrating the highest point of the new development being reached.

The development will provide 38 new homes, all for social rent. These homes will range in size from one-bedroom to three-bedroom, giving up to 135 people in need a decent place to live. Local residents will get first priority for the new homes, under Islington’s local lettings policy.

As well as new homes the council is improving green spaces on the estate, which will include planting new trees. There will also be extra bike parking spaces, improved waste and recycling areas, better lighting, and new play spaces for children. Plus, after consultation with residents, the council is building a new community space on the estate to facilitate events and activities.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Finance, Planning and Performance, said: “We want to ensure that everyone has a safe, decent, and genuinely affordable place to call home, as we work towards making Islington a more equal borough.

“We know that council homes change people’s lives – we see every week the huge difference a decent home makes. That’s why we are committed to building much-needed new homes across the borough.

“It is fantastic to see the progress on the Park View Estate. I hope we will be able to welcome residents to their new homes on the estate as soon as spring next year.”

Martin Barnes, Associate Director of Mulalley New Build Division, said: “We are pleased to once again be working with Islington Council to deliver much-needed, high quality, energy efficient, affordable homes for local people. We are also providing enhanced public realm spaces for all residents to enjoy for years to come.

“As part of our commitment to the communities that we work in, we have apprenticeship opportunities for local residents and we are employing 20% of our team from the local labour pool. We were also pleased to contribute to the Christmas party on the estate this year.”