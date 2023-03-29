Islington Council has today published new data that reflects the positive impact of the St Mary’s Church low-traffic neighbourhood so far, and local people are now being given the opportunity to have their say on the scheme.

The neighbourhood was introduced back in February 2022 as an 18-month trial, to create a more welcoming, pleasant area where it’s easier to walk, cycle, scoot, and use buggies and wheelchairs.

Since its introduction, the council has been carefully monitoring the impact of the scheme. A monitoring report published today – which compares figures from October and November 2021 with updated figures from January 2023 – reflects that the neighbourhood has so far achieved its key goals. The report, which has been published in full on the council’s website, reveals:

That traffic has fallen on roads within the neighbourhood (by 41%), including falls on eight of the 11 sites monitored. Traffic also fell on all surrounding boundary roads (by 12% overall).

That vehicle speeds have fallen within the neighbourhood (by 8%) and did not significantly change on boundary roads.

Rates of cycling decreased within the neighbourhood (by 15%). It is thought that the fact that the data compared figures from November with updated figures from January, when people are less likely to cycle due to the weather, may have contributed to this.

Changes in levels of nitrogen dioxide reflect trends across the borough.

As of December 2022, the London Ambulance Service had reported no delays within the neighbourhood, and there’s been no significant impact on London Fire Brigade attendance times.

Now, the council is asking local people to provide their feedback on how the neighbourhood has affected them, and the way that they travel. A public consultation on the neighbourhood has launched today, and will run for four-weeks until Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Local people can provide their thoughts via a feedback form on the council’s website, and you can also register to attend an online Zoom Q&A session on Thursday, 13 April, 7pm-8pm.

Alongside the council’s monitoring of the neighbourhood, local people’s feedback will help to determine whether the neighbourhood remains permanently after the 18-month trial period ends.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality, and Transport, said: “We introduced the St Mary’s Church low-traffic neighbourhood to help create a more pleasant, welcoming area, where it’s easier for people to walk, cycle, wheel, and use buggies and wheelchairs.

“The monitoring report that we’ve published today shows that the neighbourhood is achieving many of its key goals, and is making the St Mary’s Church area a better place for all.

“Now, we want to hear your feedback. Has the scheme made it easier for you to travel to key amenities? Are you walking, cycling, and wheeling more? Are you finding that streets are more enjoyable to use? We want to hear your views, to help us make a decision on the neighbourhood’s future.”

Seven low-traffic neighbourhoods have been introduced as trials in Islington. So far, the St Peter’s, Canonbury East, Clerkenwell Green, and Canonbury West neighbourhoods have all been made permanent following positive monitoring data and resident feedback.

Earlier this year, the council also announced plans to introduce a network of Liveable Neighbourhoods, to help increase green space, boost biodiversity, and create more welcoming streets for all.