A total of 19 residents were identified as victims of a fraudulent mailings scam which falsely promised cash prizes in exchange for a small fee. Working in conjunction with the National Trading Standards (NTS) Scams Team, a total of £346 was given back to them.

One of the victims – an 89-year-old woman – was overjoyed when she received over £180 back into her wallet, whilst another elderly citizen in their 90’s was delighted to receive over £80.

NTS Scams worked with the Federal Trade Commission, Postal Services which is located in the USA and the Department of Justice, to successful prosecute the scam organisation.

Approximately £530,000 was secured as part of the civil compensation – majority of which was returned to victims. Over a six-year period, the fraudsters made more than £88 million around the globe. This includes the UK, Canada, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, Australia & numerous European countries.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Cabinet Member for Housing Services, Private Renters and Planning, said: