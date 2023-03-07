Cllr Ahmet said:

“Along with everyone in Haringey, I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news about the murder on Arnold Road in Tottenham on Sunday. Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time.

“This is now subject to a police investigation, and we are ready to support the Metropolitan Police Service in any way we can to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice as swiftly as possible.

“I know just how upsetting incidents like this are for the whole community, and I would like to reassure you all that we are actively working together with residents, community partners, the police and others in every part of Haringey to make sure that residents feel safe and secure while out and about in our borough.”