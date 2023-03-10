The amazing achievements that the Haringey community has been able to make together were highlighted this week when Deputy Mayor, Cllr Lester Buxton alongside Captain Peter Baker, Deputy Lieutenant of Haringey, hosted the 2023 Haringey Heroes Award Ceremony.

The amazing achievements that the Haringey community has been able to make together were highlighted this week when Deputy Mayor, Cllr Lester Buxton alongside Captain Peter Baker, Deputy Lieutenant of Haringey, hosted the 2023 Haringey Heroes Award Ceremony.

This year there were nearly 100 winners who have gone that extra mile to keep people in the community safe, fed and warm; make our young people feel inspired to learn and those who have been caring and compassionate to neighbours, family and friends. From foodbanks to police officers, the awards have recognised many of the unsung heroes across the borough for their dedication and service.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Lester Buxton, who presented the awards said:

“It was an honour to meet with some of this year’s heroes from our community and thank them for the amazing work they do across our Borough. Haringey is in safe hands and that is because of people like our compassionate heroes serving, caring and supporting those that need it most”

There was also a special mention to the Haringey Athletics Team who won both the London Youth Games and the Jubilee Trophy in 2022.

Cllr Gina Adamou, Mayor of Haringey said:

“This fantastic club really shows off the best of Haringey and what our young people can achieve, and we are incredibly proud of what they have done. I look forward to presenting their certificates to them at our Full Council meeting later this month.”

Haringey Heroes runs every year and gives residents the opportunity to nominate people or organisations in the community for outstanding achievements, caring for vulnerable people or just being a supportive friend or family member.

Look out for the launch of the next Haringey Heroes early in the new year.