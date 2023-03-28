Haringey Borough match report

match report by Eli Haidari

K’s slump to fourth consecutive defeat as relegation battle thickens

Haringey Borough’s visit to Imperial Fields marked a disappointing afternoon for Kingstonian as Simon Lane’s men suffered a fourth defeat in as many games intensifying the already dangerous relegation battle at the foot of the division.

Kick off was met by a buoyant reception from the home fans as both sides fought to claim a foothold of the game within the first ten minutes.

Some neat passages of play from the K’s midfield were let down by a weak final ball on a number of occasions. A positive drive from Charlie Greenwood down the left-hand side was met by a clumsy challenge from the Haringey defence on the edge of the box, but the ball in evaded everyone for a goal kick.

Minutes later Greenwood was again in the thick of the action as he exchanged a smart one-two with Chike Kandi before the K’s full-back slipped in the number 10 who couldn’t quite make connection with his outstretched leg.

A sucker punch was landed on minute 13 as Ben Allen made the most of a freekick awarded on the left-hand side of the box, sending a worldie of an effort into the top right corner with Rob Tolfrey rooted between the sticks.

Heads, however, did not drop, and Kingstonian pushed hard for an equaliser. Tom Collins threaded a teasing ball through for Kandi but Haringey’s Max Ovenden was alert to the danger and reacted sharply from his line to smother the ball clear.

The Borough’s stopper was called into action twice before the half time whistle, first to turn Kandi’s fierce effort behind for a corner and again from Darnell Goather-Braithwaite’s drive from the edge of the box.

Kingstonian’s positive response from going a goal down provided hope for the second half, presuming the fear of slipping closer to the relegation zone would be enough to force an equalizer.

It was not to be.

The first chance as the players returned to the pitch did fall to the K’s as Kandi did well to shrug off a few challenges before feeding Goather-Braithwaite down the left, but Ovenden was once again equal to the across-goal effort, getting down well to turn the ball behind.

Attacking intent from the home side then quickly fizzled out and before long, one goal became two just before the hour mark. Haringey attacked with numbers on the counter as Matt Yong received the ball on the right before picking out Allen unmarked at the penalty spot who turned the ball home as K’s heads dropped.

A rash challenge on the edge of the box presented Haringey with another freekick from a dangerous position with 78 minutes gone and substitute Harry Phillippou somehow saw his tame effort sneak through the K’s wall for three.

With ten minutes remaining, skipper Matt Drage came close with a looping header from a corner, and a goal line scramble prevented Kingstonian grabbing a consolation from another corner after David Nyarko had come close off the bench only to be prevented by a last-ditch challenge.

A contrast of emotions was clearly present as referee Daniel Austin brought the disappointing afternoon to a close. Haringey celebrated with their spirited fans but the K’s faithful made their frustrations known as three consecutive losses became four.

It’s back to the drawing board for Simon Lane and his players with a spirited response vital going into next Saturday’s away test at Folkestone Invicta.

Every point counts now as Kingstonian head into their five remaining fixtures bitterly trying to avoid the drop.

Kingstonian: Rob Tolfrey, Charlie Greenwood, Hakeem Adelakun, Emmanuel Adebiyi, Matt Drage, Hugo Odogwu-Atkinson, Michael Abnett, Keane Anderson, Tom Collins, Chike Kandi, Darnell Goather-Braithwaite.

Subs: David Nyarko (for Chike Kandi, 62m), Alex MacAllister (for Keane Anderson, 70m), Sean Bonnett-Johnson, Ibrahim Bangura (for Hakeem Adelakun, 90+1m)

Haringey Borough: Max Ovenden, Stefanos Georgiou, Callum Ismail, Rakim Richards, Scott Mitchell, Jorge Djassi-Sambu, Bobson Bawling, Samuel Owusu, Ben Allen, Matt Young, Mekhi Leacock-McLeod.

Subs: Alphanso Kennedy (for Mekhi Leacock-McLeod, 57m), Harry Philippou (for Matt Young, 73m), Michael O’Donoghue, Erald Desa (for Ben Allen, 70m), Rio Davidson-Phipps.

Goal scorers: Ben Allen (13m, 0-1), Ben Allen (69m, 0-2), Harry Philippou (78m, 0-3)

Attendance: 249

Photo: Simon Roe (www.simonroephotography.com)