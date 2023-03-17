What is important for the UN Secretary-General is to hear back directly and personally from Rosemary DiCarlo when she returns to New York, “and then we’ll see what next steps are taken”, Antonio Guterres’ Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Thursday. He was asked during yesterday’s press briefing at UN Headquarters, if there is any possibility for a new initiative by the Secretary-General on Cyprus and to confirm whether the Secretary-General is thinking after the trip of DiCarlo, to ask the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to come to New York.

Dujarric noted that the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, is continuing her visit to Cyprus. He said that DiCarlo visited the historic city of Famagusta to learn about the important work on preserving cultural heritage shared by all Cypriots.

“She expressed confidence that achievements in this area will help build bridges in the future”, the Spokesperson said.

He continued by saying that the Under Secretary-General also met with youth representatives, stressing that the voices of young women and men are vital for a durable peace solution in Cyprus and elsewhere.

“She said the United Nations would continue our efforts to bring more youth to the table”, Dujarric added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.