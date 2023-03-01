Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties stress the need for resumption of dialogue between leaders

Photograph: Κίνημα Οικολόγων – Συνεργασία Πολιτών

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties stress the need for the resumption of the discussion between the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus aimed at reaching a mutually accepted solution of the Cyprus problem.

The leaders and the representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating in the bi-communal dialogue under the auspices of the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Nicosia met for their regular meeting on 28 February 2023 at the Ledra Palace.

According to the Joint Communique, they expressed opinions on the topic proposed by the hosting party – Republican Turkish Party (CTP): “The urgency of overcoming the impasse on the Cyprus settlement process”.

Initially, the parties opened the meeting with a moment of silence in respect of the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Furthermore, a deep felt appreciation was underlined over the waves of solidarity towards the people affected by the earthquake, expressed by officials, institutions, diplomatic missions, political parties, unions and the societies on both sides of the divide.

Delegates, it is noted at the joint communique, expressed the view that the current status quo is unsustainable for the future of Cyprus. They agreed that there is an urgent need for the resumption of dialogue between the leaders of the two communities with the aim to reach a mutually acceptable comprehensive solution of the Cyprus issue under the UN auspices.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday 29 March 2023 with the Democratic Alignment (DEPA) as hosting party.

UBP has chosen to abstain from the joint communique.