AEK managed to emerge unscathed from its trip to OFI on Sunday to return to the top of the Super League, while Olympiakos and PAOK scored six goals each at home.

AEK took advantage of Panathinaikos playing on Monday at home to Panetolikos to climb to the summit on Sunday night with its emphatic 3-0 victory at Iraklio, having dropped points in its previous road games.

Nordin Amrabat scored a brace, while Mijat Gacinovic added the third for the Yellows, who are now on 56 points from 24 games, while Panathinaikos has 55, also from 24 games.

Olympiakos is on 53, but from 25 games, after thumping Levadiakos 6-0 in Piraeus. Pep Biel and Sergi Canos score two goals each, with Hwang In-beom and Cedric Bakambu also making the scoresheet.

PAOK, that reached 51 points from 25 matches, also won 6-0 at home, sinking bottom team Ionikos that played most of the second half with 10 men.

Birthday boy Giannis Konstantelias scored PAOK’s second after an own goal by Alexis Romao. Brandon Thomas, Andrija Zivkovic, Tomasz Kedziora and Stefanos Tzimas added to PAOK’s tally.

Aris lost 2-1 at Lamia, but has mathematically sealed its play-off spot as Atromitos drew 1-1 at Asteras Tripolis. Lamia’s victory was huge, as it has lifted it out of the drop zone.

Volos, that has also secured its play-off place, defeated host PAS Giannina 1-0.