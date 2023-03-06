It was raining goals for teams from community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd.

Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s Under 15 Girls went goal crazy as they qualified for the next round of the cup with a thumping 9-0 win. With only 11 players available, it could have been a difficult tie, but the girls found their stride early on and dominated from the first whistle. The opposition had a great striker; so the defence’s job was to contain her, which they did with Niamh and Hollie performing brilliantly. The girls went into the break 2-0 up. In the second half, the team regrouped and went up a gear. The ball stayed in the opposition half where they attacked for nearly the entire half. The switching of play was good and they felt more comfortable playing from the back quickly, heaping more pressure on their opponents. The girls are now translating training sessions to match day and it is a joy to watch. It was a solid performance with each girl contributing to the outcome and coaches were impressed with the urgency even in the dying minutes of the match.



Player of the Match was Niamh for giving a solid defensive performance. The goals were scored by Gina (4), Shekhinah (3), Ellie and Mia A.

Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White went one better than the Under 15 Girls as they got their Spring Plate group phase off to an emphatic start with a 10-0 home win. The positive momentum since their half term trip to Cyprus continued, albeit against a team in a lower division. In a very straightforward performance, the boys dominated from start to finish and even without their regular goalkeeper, the boys controlled the game and were never in trouble. Scoring 10 unanswered goals was testament to their proficiency and eagerness to not relent, knowing goal difference could be a factor. There were some excellent performances all round and some well worked goals too. Noel Allen’s second was lovely dribble and finish while Andreas Fereos left-foot strike arrowed into the inside side netting. Both of Rohan Biswas’ goals were cleanly struck too with the assist for his second goal a lovely cut back from Man of the Match Tom Morgan. Tom himself scored not only the goal of the game but also a goal of the season so far. What a goal! He received the ball in the right back position, and Tom then went on a mazy run. He went past several players before reaching the penalty area where he rolled the ball with the sole of his foot to wrong-foot one defender before doing the same to the goalkeeper who was seated and Tom simply rolled the ball into the empty net. It was a brilliant goal. There was unbridled joy from his teammates as they celebrated with him. Goals were scored by: Michael Mina (2), Noel Allen (2), Rohan Biswas (2), Viktor Borisov, Igor Gomes-Matos, Andreas Fereos and Tom Morgan.

Mary Tryphona and Christian Noble’s Under 12 Girl Tigers had an early kick-off, but this did not deter the girls as they started the game with determination and confidence. In an evenly matched game there were great battles all over the pitch. The Omonia girls put on a solid performance; great running from Lara earned her a hat trick and Gabriella got a well-deserved goal too. Beanie, Xenia and Elysia rotated in goal. It was a great friendly match, with coaches proud of their team.

Kyri Eleftheriou and Myri Demetriou’s Under 14 White faced a quarter-final against one of the best teams in their age group and although they crashed out fo the cup, they put on a standout performance. Before the match, the boys were asked to play with all their heart and try and impress the identity and style of their play against a top. And they did just that. The Under 14 White matched their opponents in every aspect and at half time it was 0-0. The only goal of the game was an outstanding strike that hit the inside side netting in the top right hand corner. The boys pressed hard and created a few half chances, but the ball didn’t quite fall kindly for them. White it was a disappointing result, it was a performance which had both coaches beaming and it was no surprise that the whole team was awarded the Man of the Match award because every player put everything they could into the game, regardless of whether they started or came off the bench and it was impossible to single any one player after that.

Zeno Vryonides Under 15 Green got back to winning ways with a 5-2 win at home. Lots of effort from the boys and it was also a game where they got to try few new things tactically. Goals were scored by National (2) Alex, Aayan and Endri. Goalkeeper Daniel was named Man of the Match.

John Frangou and Samuel Arthur’s Under 13 Green saw their fledgling team put on their best performance as a team. With only one substitute, playing on a full size 11-a-side pitch against a team in the top 3 of the league was always going to be challenging. The game was evenly matched for most of the game and there was a real hunger among the group as they worked well as a team. They did spend a lot of the game defending but they did it well, never losing focus.Even though they lost the match 4-0, the boys should be proud of the way they played. The boys’ attitude and the atmosphere was great from players and parents. Magnus was named Player of the Match for his performance in central defence.

Jack Markou’s Under 12 Green inexplicably let a 3-0 half time lead slip to lose 4-3 but they do have a County Cup semi-final to look forward to next week. Good luck to the boys.

Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s Team, who are sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and CMB Partners, had a very physical battle in a match of many chances and many misses in front of goal from both teams. A smart finish to a good move put the Men’s Team 1-0 up with skipper Marco getting the first goal. That lead was doubled thanks to a rasping half volley direct from a corner by Arman made but they missed a golden opportunity to make 3-0 and then a lack of concentration in defence saw the opposition half the arrears juts before half time. That goal clearly gave the opposition the belief they needed and they went on to score tow goals to go 3-2 up. After some substitutions and a reshuffle the Omonia Youth Men grabbed an equaliser thorugh Arman and could even have won it in the end.

Finally, Sophia Karanicholas’ Udner 12 Green Girls put on another good performance with moments of great supportive play and confidence in front of goal. They were deserving winners and the team bedded in their three new recruits seamlessly. Dila, Ela and Evie all made their debuts and did their best for the team. Goals were scored by Melina (2), Faith (2), Aanya (2) and Amelia.

Player of the Match was awarded to Faith for showing great confidence on the ball and taking on a few players as well as two good goals, both in situations where it was her determination to win the ball and pressure applied on the opponents, which resulted in a goal.

