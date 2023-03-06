The funerals of the two Cypriot students who lost their lives in a recent train crash in Greece, took place on Monday in their hometowns.

The funeral of 23 year old Kyprianos Papaioannou was held on Monday morning, at the church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, in the village of Avgorou, Famagusta district.

The family asked those attending the funeral to be dressed in white clothes.

The Law School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, where Kyprianos Papaioannou was a student, announced that it would propose to the State Scholarships Foundation of Greece to launch a scholarship in his memory.

The funeral of 24 year old Anastasia Adamidou was held on Monday afternoon at the church of Agioi Anargyri in Paphos.

The family requested instead of wreaths, to make contributions in support of the family of a relative with a serious health problem.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, attended the funerals.

It is noted that both families asked the media to respect their wish and not cover the funerals.