The funerals of the two Cypriot students who lost their lives in the tragic train crash in Greece, will take place today.

Their remains, that were identified through the DNA process, were transported to Cyprus on Sunday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos told CNA yesterday that “Cyprus is devastated by the unspeakable tragedy” and the loss of its children, Kyprianos Papaioannou and Anastasia Adamidou, and all the victims who were on board that train in Greece.

Kombos expressed the state’s support to the families of the deceased victims, saying that “we stand by them in every way and means at our disposal.”

It is recalled that President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides declared a three-day mourning period until the funerals. The state will cover the cost for the funerals.

Meanwhile, both families have issued press releases requesting the media to respect their wish and not cover the funerals.