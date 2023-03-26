Around four thousand children from Britain, Poland, Denmark, Lebanon, Jordan, Seychelles and Cyprus, will participate in the international Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival, to take place on April 8 – 13.

Ayia Napa municipality said in a press release that children born between 2006-2017 will participate in the event. The tournament will be held at the sports center of the Municipality which has 15 football fields with natural turf.

This year a total of 350 groups and around 4,000 kids will take part. The final schedule will be announced around the end of March, while it is expected that the total number of matches will exceed a thousand, the Municipality said.

On behalf of the organizers Christos Constantinou described the event as one of the largest and most qualitative football events of its kind in Europe.