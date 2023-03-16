Cyprus was represented at the 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) which took place at the Commonwealth’s Headquarters in central London on Wednesday, by Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Permanent Secretary Kornelios Korneliou.

CFAMM traditionally allows Commonwealth’s Foreign Affairs ministers to develop joint responses to shared challenges.

This year’s CFAMM focused on enhancing the resilience of the 56 Commonwealth countries in times of crisis and reflects the challenges faced by many members such as the impacts of climate change and the pandemic and spiralling food and energy costs that risk impacting peace and stability.