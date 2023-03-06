President offered assistance in extinguishing fire in Turkish-occupied part of Nicosia

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides contacted the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and offered the Republic’s assistance in putting out a fire that broke out early on Monday afternoon in the Turkish-occupied part of Nicosia.

The fire broke out at the industrial zone and black smoke could be seen from a distance. Τhe fire was put under control a few hours later.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency that Tatar thanked the President for his help and said that “the fire has been extinguished.”