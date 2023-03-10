FILM OF THE WEEK

THE WIFE AND HER HOUSE HUSBAND



It is ten years since Marcus Markou made his remarkable feature film debut with PAPADOPOULOS AND SONS – a commercial and critical success for this dynamic man, who self-financed and distributed this hugely enjoyable film. Now, Marcus is launching Cinema for a Pound – a new initiative for his eagerly awaited second feature, which was made on a micro budget during the pandemic.

The story follows a married couple on the verge of their divorce – it is a difficult time for both Cassie and Mathew (Laura Bayston & Laurence Spellman) especially now that a letter from their past is brought to their attention by their solicitor, which forces them back together in order to discuss certain issues in the event of separation. Their first meeting is tough and hostile but during subsequent encounters they begin to warm up to each other and share happier moments like those from their past…

The film is basically a two hander and each scene take place on a different location. Although it is all very cinematic, the whole narrative could easily be turned into a stage play. Both protagonists deliver highly committed performances and share a strong chemistry under Markou’s astute direction. He is releasing the film as a double bill with his incredible short TWO STRANGERS WHO MEET FIVE TIMES which he made a couple of years earlier and has since become an international phenomenon with millions of views on YouTube. Do not miss this essential double bill!

CREED III



Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut for the third instalment of the boxing saga which was initially inspired by the ROCKY movies. Sylvester Stallone is no longer involved with the story – he is only associated as a producer along with Ryan Coogler, the original CREED director.

The story begins in 2002 when Adonis Creed is only a teenage and is deeply affected as well as inspired by his friendship with promising career of young boxer Damian Anderson. But as fate would have it these two friends lose contact until the present day when Damian (Jonathan Majors) pays an unexpected visit to Creed’s home…

Jordan directs efficiently and with a fresh approach especially the boxing sequences which he photographs from every possible angle. He is also a highly watchable actor and in the ubiquitous Majors (he is also the villain in the current ANT-MAN movie) he has found the perfect opponent. The domestic scenes also work particularly well involving Creed’s loving wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and their feisty deaf daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent). The franchise looks a bit tired by now but is still a treat especially if you are a fan of exciting sport movies.

LUNANA – A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM



This utterly charming film, written and directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, is Bhutan’s first ever Academy Award nomination. The story follows Ugyen, a young teacher posted to a school in the remote village of Lunana, high up in the Himalayan glaciers. It takes Ugyen eight days to reach his destination by climbing the highest mountains of the world. When he eventually arrives he immediately discovers that this simple community is without any electricity or even a blackboard in the classroom. But once he meets the children, their effortless charm and enthusiasm for knowledge begins to melt his heart…

It is a gentle, lyrical piece of filmmaking and the perfect antidote to all those mindless blockbusters. It is beautiful, touching and a must!

GOODNIGHT MOMMY



This atmospheric psychological thriller is a remake of the 2014 Austrian film with the same title. It is written by Kyle Warren and directed by Matt Sobel and follows the story of twin brothers Elias and Lukas (Cameron & Nicholas Crovetti), who begin to suspect that their mother (Naomi Watts) is an imposter since her recent surgery. Like in EYES WITHOUT A FACE and THE SKINI LIVE IN the mother’s face is covered in bandages which makes the twins even more suspicious…

The main premise recalls the scene from the original INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS when a boy is seen running away from his father shouting “he is not my dad”. Watts is always good value but the film belongs to the Crovetti brothers, who are in every scenes and carry the whole film on their young shoulders. Intriguing and suspenseful until the end! (Amazon Prime)

THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER



The premise of this bizarre comedy/drama, directed by Peter Farrelly, is so farfetched it could only be true. The story takes place in 1967 and is based on the memoir by John “Dickie” Donohue. Here Zac Efron plays Donohue, a spontaneous New Yorker who decides to ravel to Vietnam during the War order to deliver some beer to his childhood friends while fighting…

Farrelly keeps a fine balance between comedy and drama and in Efron he has found the perfect leading man, who, like the character he plays, he never takes himself too seriously and is totally unware of the dangers that surround him. Efron’s energy is well matched by Russel Crowe, who plays Arthur Coates, the Australian journalist “Dickie” Donohue befriends along the way. (Apple+)

QUINCY

This fine portrait on the life and career of the great American record producer, singer and film producer Quincy Jones is clearly a labour of love for Rashida Jones, who co-writes and co-directs with Alan Hicks. Rashida is an acclaimed actor probably better known from PARKS AND RECREATION and here she pays tribute and celebrates the life of her father Quincy.

A fascinating documentary and a must for any music lovers! (Netflix)

