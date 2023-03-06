An investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Tottenham.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Arnold Road, N15, at 22.17hrs on Sunday, 5 March.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he sadly died later that night.

Officers await formal identification and confirmation that the man’s family have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A crime scene remains in place. There have been no arrests at this early stage.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference 6900/05Mar. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.