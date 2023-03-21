Tommy Doyle struck a stoppage-time winner to send Sheffield United into the FA Cup semi-finals as they got the better of fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in a breathless encounter.

Rovers went ahead on 21 minutes through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty, awarded following a VAR check after Jack Robinson’s handball.

But the lead was short-lived as the Blades equalised eight minutes later with a large chunk of fortune, Max Lowe’s long-range shot deflecting in off visiting striker Sam Gallagher.

Sammie Szmodics put Rovers back in front on the hour before Oli McBurnie equalised in the 81st minute to set up an exciting finale, crowned by on-loan Manchester City midfielder Doyle’s excellent long-range drive.

Victory means Sheffield United are into the semi-finals for the first time since 2014, when they ended up losing 5-3 to Hull, and will face Manchester City at Wembley.

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored twice to send Brighton through to their third FA Cup semi-final and bring Grimsby Town’s dream run to an end at the Amex Stadium.

Deniz Undav put the hosts in front after six minutes, following in to slot past Max Crocombe after the visiting goalkeeper had parried Moises Caicedo’s shot.

Without being at their best, Roberto de Zerbi’s side controlled the game throughout and Ferguson added a superb second fives minutes into the second half.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker stretched to bring down Alexis Mac Allister’s clipped pass with his left foot, set himself and then stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

Ferguson burst through to score his second on 70 minutes, Solly March made it four with a diving header and Kaoru Mitoma’s deflected 90th-minute strike crept in at the near post to complete the scoring.

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat nine-man Fulham and reach the FA Cup semi-finals with a controversial victory at Old Trafford.

Marco Silva’s side looked on course for only their second last-four appearance since they lost to West Ham in the 1975 final when their world collapsed around a handball incident 15 minutes from time.

Jadon Sancho seemed to be shooting an equaliser into an empty net, only for Willian to charge across and clear.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially gave a corner, but VAR advised the official to check the pitchside monitor, with Willian protesting and manager Silva furious.

Silva was red carded before Kavanagh could even reach a decision. Once he did, Willian was dismissed as well. Then Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had put Fulham in front, pushed the referee’s arm as he angrily remonstrated and became the third visitor to be sent off.

Once order was restored, Bruno Fernandes tucked home the penalty.

In the space of two minutes, Fulham had lost two men, their manager and the lead.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer turned home Luke Shaw’s cross to make it 2-1 to United before Fernandes added an injury-time third to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup.

United will now play Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley.

Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in five days as Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals by hammering Championship leaders Burnley at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland followed his five-goal haul against RB Leipzig in the Champions League by claiming another three to take his tally for the season to 42.

He is just two short of the record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah for most goals in a season for an English top-flight club during the Premier League era.

Julian Alvarez added two goals and substitute Cole Palmer also scored on a sobering night for former City skipper Vincent Kompany, whose Burnley side have surged 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.