England maintained their winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a comfortable victory over Ukraine at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side built on the foundation of their first away win against Italy since 1961 with an efficient performance that was more than enough to see off the visitors.

England struggled to build any momentum until record scorer Harry Kane made it 55 international goals when he bundled in Bukayo Saka’s cross at the far post eight minutes before half-time.

The second arrived three minutes later and was all Saka’s own work, the Arsenal winger turning away from his man on the edge of the area and curling a superb effort beyond the reach of Anatoliy Trubin and into the top corner.

Leicester City’s James Maddison made a good impression on his first England start while Brentford’s Ivan Toney won his first cap as a late substitute, captain Kane making way once there was never any serious danger of a Ukrainian comeback.

Saka set up Harry Kane’s opening goal in England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday with a superb cross, then scored a brilliant second goal from long distance.

His performance earned him the player of the match award and, following a strong showing in Thursday’s win over Italy, saw him continue to carry his excellent club form into England games.

This season, the 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists for Premier League leaders Arsenal, becoming similarly important for his national team in the process.

Aaron McLean describes the moment Bukayo Saka scored a stunner to give England a 2-0 lead against Ukraine at Wembley

Southgate has spoken about him adding “ruthlessness” to his game in front of goal, and the England boss was delighted to see the youngster continue in the same vein as England made it two wins from two in Euro 2024 qualifying.

“I just think when he’s in front of goal now, he plays with real belief,” said Southgate.

“That’s evident with his club and in his games with us. You’re expecting him to score now when he goes through and that’s been a mentality shift as much as it’s anything technical, because he has always had the technique.:

“I think he knows that to be a really top wide player you need the numbers for goals and assists and without a doubt he has delivered that all season.”

Saka’s goal was his eighth for England, meaning only Dixie Dean (16), Jimmy Greaves (16), Wayne Rooney (12) and Michael Owen (10) have scored more for the Three Lions at his current age.

Southgate added: “His hunger, his humility is what has got him on a good path. He has all the attributes to continue to improve and learn because that’s how he’s wired.

“I don’t see that changing with how he is and his family are. He’s got great support around him and all of those things are important for a young player.”

Asked whether he sees anyone better than Saka in his position in world football, Southgate said: “I’m not going to get drawn into where he fits in world football because that puts me in danger of doing all the things we shouldn’t be doing with him.

“But he is progressing brilliantly, he is a joy to work with and we should leave it at that.