An award ceremony has taken place at the Civic Centre to mark the lifetime work and special achievements of 39 Enfield volunteers.

The annual Lifetime Achievement & Special Recognition Volunteer Awards was launched in December 2021 to recognise and to celebrate volunteering effort and commitment.

The awards are for those who have shown exceptional long service, who go above and beyond normal expectations in their volunteering role and who may have taken on one or more special initiatives to help others.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion, Cllr Gina Needs, presented certificates and medals to the volunteers to recognise their outstanding service to Enfield at a ceremony on 21 February.

Cllr Needs said: “It was an honour to be invited to such a great event and to present volunteering awards to such deserving members of our local community, who have made such a difference to residents’ lives and improving the environment.

“Everyone who received an award should be proud of their achievements. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who gives up their time to help others in need.”

There were two categories. The Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of an individual’s long-term commitment to volunteering, to celebrate the effort and dedication they have shown over a number of years; and the Special Recognition Award for individual volunteers who have given exceptional service to others, particularly over the past year.

The winners were chosen from nominations made by residents, voluntary organisations and community groups.

This year there was a Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award for Alison Winfield, in recognition and appreciation of Alison’s years of dedicated and creative voluntary service to the communities in Enfield, particularly her voluntary work with the Friends of Conway Recreation Ground. Alison’s husband, Jeremy, collected the award.

It is estimated that around 100,000 people in Enfield volunteer on a regular basis. There are countless opportunities in the borough to get involved in volunteering – from litter picking and maintenance with the Friends of Enfield’s parks to helping in local libraries.

Enfield Voluntary Action works closely with Enfield Council to help people and community groups access the knowledge, skills and resources to make a real impact in the borough. For further information and to attend one of their free workshops, sign up at: https://enfieldva.org.uk/volunteering-in-enfield