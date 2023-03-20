Following the resignation of Councillor Esin Gunes, a by-election will be held in the Bullsmoor ward in Enfield on Thursday 20 April to fill the vacancy.

In order to vote, residents aged 18 or over on polling day from within the Bullsmoor Ward will need to be included on the electoral register. You must also be a British, EU, or qualifying Commonwealth citizen living in the UK to take part. For more information, visit Registering to vote | Enfield Council

If you are not already registered to vote, you can do so easily online by going to GOV.UK’s register to vote webpage.

If you are registered to vote and would like to apply to vote by post or by proxy you can visit Voting | Enfield Council or email Electoral Services at [email protected]

The final date for anyone not already registered within the Bullsmoor ward for inclusion on the electoral register ahead of the by-election is by midnight Friday 31 March 2023. The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Monday 3 April 2023 and for proxy vote applications 5pm on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

Ian Davis, Chief Executive and Returning Officer at Enfield Council, said: “It’s important to make sure your voice is heard in your local elections. If you are not already registered to vote, you can do so online or by contacting our Electoral Services team.

“If you decide to vote by post, please don’t wait until the deadline to apply. Sending your application now will make sure it is processed early, and your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly.”

Hours of polling on 20 April will be between 7am and 10pm. For this by-election, you don’t need to bring any photo identification to vote in person. You can bring your polling card, which will be posted to your address in advance, but this is not essential.

However, for future elections from 4 May 2023 you will be required to show a form of photo identification. To find out more about these upcoming changes, visit Enfield Council’s Voter ID page.