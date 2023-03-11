A total of eight ferry trips will run in August and September from the port of Larnaca to Piraeus, it was officially announced on Friday during a press conference for the official launch of the sea routes from Larnaca to the port of Athens.

In written statement Kition Ocean Port said that the company has succeeded in securing a number of cruises from the port of Larnaca, thus laying the foundations for its classification as a growing passenger port.

Addressing the event on behalf of Kition Ocean Holdings, Panos Alexandrou said that “we confirm in practice our commitment to upgrade the services provided to the Cypriot shipping industry, the optimal service and support of the local community, as well as the strengthening of the tourism product of the country and Larnaca.”

For his part, the Mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras said that Kition Ocean Port in consultation with the companies operating the line reached an agreement so that this particular route will help not only the citizens of Larnaca but also the citizens of the whole of Cyprus and the tourism of the island, making a start for maritime connections with other neighbouring countries.

Moreover, the President of the Larnaca Chamber of Commerce and Industry Stavros Stavrou noted that the Chamber will support and stand by Kition Ocean Port throughout this route, while the Director and representative of Scandro Holdings, Elias Soulis, said that there will be 8 ferry trips to and from the port of Larnaca in August and September 2023 and the exact dates will be announced within the next few days.

Finally, on behalf of the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company, Victor Mantovani said that this new route will serve residents of other provinces as well since Larnaca is in an advantageous geographical position, while it is expected to contribute to attracting tourists from the Greek market and at the same time boost the passenger traffic of Larnaca port.