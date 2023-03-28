Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as part of continuing enquiries into an assault in Cheshunt.

The incident occurred at USA Kebab in Windmill Lane, at around 9pm on Thursday 23 March.

It was reported that an altercation occurred between two men, leaving one of them with a wound to the head. The victim was taken to hospital to have his injuries assessed.

Officers attended and a man was arrested.

Enquiries are continuing at this time and, as part of this, officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward; it is believed that a number of people saw what happened.

Information can be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/23964/23.

Alternatively, members of the public can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.