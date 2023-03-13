At around 01:30hrs on Sunday, 12 March, police were called to reports of a fight and road traffic collision on Wembley High Road. It was reported that a car had mounted the pavement and collided with two people.

Emergency services attended the location and dealt with a large and challenging crowd of people. The two injured people – a man and a woman, both aged in their 50s – were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The woman’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening. The man has been discharged from hospital.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s North West CID.

Four males, aged between 15 and 40 years, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All four have been bailed, as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 or detectives directly on 07747 476161 and quote 541/12MAR23. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.