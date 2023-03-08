Toward the end of January this year, the victim, a man aged 20, contacted the suspect via a website advertising escorts.

Their communication then switched to a messaging app where cost was discussed and arrangements to meet were made.

They agreed to meet in Enfield at a location that was in a secluded area with little passing footfall or traffic.

A few minutes after meeting, the suspect pulled a machete from the waistband of their trousers, pushed the victim to the floor and demanded the cash fee be paid. Before leaving the suspect threatened to kill the victim if he told anyone what had happened.

PC Harriet Rapley of the North Area Command Robbery unit said: “I believe that there may be other victims who, for reasons of their own, have not yet spoken to police.

“I would like to encourage anyone who thinks they have encountered this person to get in touch, at the very least, so that we can ensure that you are supported.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] direct or call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6782/25JAN.