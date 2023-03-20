Cyprus Deputy Minister for Tourism, Costas Koumis, has said that the government will continue to work intensively with a view to find ways to increase tourism in the Troodos region and to further promote specific types of tourism.

Koumis was briefed on Monday by the Troodos Tourist Development and Promotion Agency for the decrease of tourist overnight stays in the Troodos Mountain resort.

In statements to CNA the Deputy Minister said that the Agency handed over a memorandum for finding ways to increase tourism in the Troodos region and to improve the connectivity of the region with the airports of Larnaca and Paphos, as well as other issues that concern it.

Moreover, he noted that the local authorities stressed the need to develop special interest tourism as the walking and cycling tourism and asked for the Deputy Ministry’s help in order to contact tour operators specialized in these types of tourism.

Koumis also said that they asked for ways to be found in order to increase domestic tourism in the region.

The Deputy Minister noted that the government will try to address the problem of low tourist arrivals in the region and generally any problems, finding solutions that will lead to the further development of the region.

He noted that only 2% of the tourists who visit Cyprus choose to stay in Troodos, adding that “we must work intensively looking at the profile of these visitors, who are walkers and cyclists, in cooperation with organizations abroad which have such clients.”

Moreover, he said that the Deputy Ministry will take actions with a view to promote the region.