Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas
Deafening silence of the government and DISY on the scandals of the Anastasiades-DISY decade
21 March 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia
The silence of the government and the other parties on what to do about the Anastasiades decade of scandals is deafening. Both the Christodoulides government and the parties supporting it, as well as the DISY ‘Democratic Rally’ party, say nothing about the need to proceed with the investigations into the ‘golden’ passport scandal. They have not said a single word about the fact that the Cyprus Bar Association has served an indictment on the law firm ‘Nikos Chr. Anastasiades’ and the company Imperium Services Limited, within the context of the investigation into the ‘golden’ passports scandal.
Will the new government take responsibility towards the people for the cover-up of the huge scandals that have humiliated the country?
Will the leaderships of the centre political spectrum agree to let the scandals of the “most corrupt government” go unpunished?
Will DISY continue even today to defend the institutional corruption of its government?
AKEL points out that the catharsis, accountability and bringing to justice of those responsible for the scandals of the Anastasiades-DISY decade is a condition and prerequisite for the country to move forward so that hundreds of millions are returned to the coffers of the state. For there to be a fundamental sense of justice in society, to clean up the state and its image across the world.