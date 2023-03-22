Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

Deafening silence of the government and DISY on the scandals of the Anastasiades-DISY decade

21 March 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The silence of the government and the other parties on what to do about the Anastasiades decade of scandals is deafening. Both the Christodoulides government and the parties supporting it, as well as the DISY ‘Democratic Rally’ party, say nothing about the need to proceed with the investigations into the ‘golden’ passport scandal. They have not said a single word about the fact that the Cyprus Bar Association has served an indictment on the law firm ‘Nikos Chr. Anastasiades’ and the company Imperium Services Limited, within the context of the investigation into the ‘golden’ passports scandal.

Will the new government take responsibility towards the people for the cover-up of the huge scandals that have humiliated the country?

Will the leaderships of the centre political spectrum agree to let the scandals of the “most corrupt government” go unpunished?

Will DISY continue even today to defend the institutional corruption of its government?