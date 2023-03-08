Prospects from the German market are particularly encouraging, new Tourism Deputy Minister Costas Koumis has told CNA, noting that on the basis of estimates, arrivals from Germany to Cyprus this year are expected to be over 200,000 for the first time in 26 years.

Koumis was speaking to CNA on Tuesday from Berlin where he has paid his first visit after assuming his duties, as head of a delegation for the ITB fair, considered to be one of the largest tourism expos in the world.

During his stay at the German capital, he said, he had a series of meetings with tour operators mainly from Europe while first contacts were made between the German market and Cypriot tourism representatives.

“Projections for the German market are particularly encouraging,” Koumis said, adding that “we hope to overtake the mark of 200,000 visitors from Germany for the first time after 26 years.”

“We are continuing to work hard for the German and other markets,” he noted.

Koumis further said that in every meeting he also raises the matter of special forms of tourism. In this context, he added, a number of discussions took place to do with sports tourism with some companies.

Arrivals from Germany to Cyprus were at a 20-year high in 2022, recording an increase of 31% from 2019.

The Deputy Minister returns to Cyprus on Thursday evening.