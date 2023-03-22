Cyprus Rugby International Update

Malta v Cyprus Date – Saturday 25th March kick off 13:00 UK time (14:00 local)

Hibernians stadium – Paola – Malta

Our Mighty Mouflons who currently compete in the Rugby Europe Conference South 1 division travel to Malta.

It is expected that the game will be highly contested with both sides looking for a win.

Our Mouflons have only won once again Malta who are a very accomplished side. This was at the 50th international for Cyprus. Last season the Maltese got the better of our Mouflons.

Cyprus currently sits in second place behind the highly fancied Bulgarians.

Head Coach Andrew Binikos stated, “our boys are up to the task and very capable of winning this game, we will do everything possible to prepare them both physically and mentally for this task”.

Cyprus have so far played 2 games, winning the first game emphatically away to Slovenia 7-56 and losing narrowly at home to Israel 21-22.

The game will be broadcast live across RugbyEurope.eu the link is enclosed below:

https://www.rugbyeurope.eu/competitions/conference-1-south-2022-23/malta-v-cyprus/

The full squad will be announced on the CRF website at www.cyprus-rugby.com

Let’s all tune in and support our boys. #EllaKypros! #GotheMouflons!

A post-match interview will take place live on LGR during the sports roundup with Kat.