Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, departs on Tuesday evening for Brussels, where he will attend the European Council meeting that will take place on March 23 and 24. During his stay in the Belgian capital, President Christodoulides will have meetings with the heads of the EU institutions and, EU member states heads of state or government.

Moreover, he will participate in the European People’s Party summit, taking place on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

According to a Presidency press release, on March 22 at 1200 local time, President Christodoulides will have a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, while an hour later he will attend a lunch with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

At 1630 President Christodoulides will meet with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

He will also give an interview to the Euronews.

On Thursday at 0900 Christodoulides will participate in the European People’s Party summit, that will take place on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

After that he will have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, and later on with the European People’s Party President, Manfred Weber.

Afterwards, President Christodoulides will participate in the European Council meeting, in the framework of which he will attend a lunch with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

On March 24, the President will participate in the deliberations of the second day of the European Council meeting, while he will have meetings with heads of state or government of EU member states, on the sidelines of the European Council.

President Christodoulides will be accompanied in Brussels by the Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the Director of the President’s Diplomatic Office, Marilena Raouna, the Director of the President’s Press Office, Victoras Papadopoulos and other officers.

The President will return to Cyprus in the evening of March 24.