President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides contacted the families of the two Cypriot students, who perished at the fatal train crash in Tempi, Greece, conveying his deep condolences, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday.

Speaking at the Presidential, Letymbiotis also noted that at the President’s instructions, a three-day mourning has been declared, while the state will cover the cost for the funerals.

The remains of 23-year-old Kyprianos Papaioannou and 24-year-old Anastasia Adamidou, who were on board the fatal train in Greece, were identified through the DNA process.

The President, who conveyed to the parents of the two victims the state’s support, also received a phone call from the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, who expressed his condolences for the two students, Letymbiotis concluded.