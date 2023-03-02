Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides had a telephone conversation on Thursday, on the fatal train accident in Tempi, Greece.

President Christodoulides expressed to the Greek Prime Minister his condolences over the tragedy in Tempi, as well as the solidarity of the Republic of Cyprus to Greece and the Greek people.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Nikos Christodoulides also discussed the progress of the search for missing persons, including two Cypriot citizens.