A trilateral ministerial meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Israel will be today in Nicosia.

According to a Foreign Ministry press release, the deliberations of the meeting between Cypriot FM Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Greece’s Nikos Dendias and Israel’s Eli Cohen will be held at the Presidential Palace while President Nikos Christodoulides will also receive the three ministers. Minister Kombos will also hold separate meetings with Dendias, while he met already bilaterally with Cohen on Thursday.

As it is noted, this is the 3rd meeting of the Political Dialogue at a Foreign Affairs ministry level between the three countries, with the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism of Cyprus-Greece-Israel being the most advanced instrument of the trilateral cooperations.

The press release says that given the significant progress already made in creating a framework for cooperation among the three countries in numerous areas, the focus now is on determining the next steps with the aim of further strengthening and deepening cooperation, as well as expanding the network of collaboration in the region.

The three Ministers will make statements to the press around midday after the deliberations.