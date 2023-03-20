Statement by Christina Nicolaou, Head of Energy and Environment Policy of the C.C. of AKEL

Government must act immediately on compensatory measures in relation to the Akamas Local Plan

20 March 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

One month after the approval of the Akamas Local Plan and the new government’s assumption of office, we await the new Ministers of Finance, Interior and Agriculture to complete their study regarding the compensatory measures to be given to the affected local communities and owners of land.

We recall that the Local Plan has been published, but will be implemented in about five months, given that the specific provision set by the previous Cabinet has expired.

AKEL stresses once again that environmentally and urban planning-wise, the approved Local Plan, if implemented, contains all those elements that will safeguard the Akamas Peninsula.

However for this to happen, the government, together with the relevant Ministries, must proceed immediately to offer those compensatory measures, with respect to the local communities and people of the area, so that the plan can succeed.

The new government must act immediately.

