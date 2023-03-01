Apoel are back on top after winning the Nicosia derby against Omonia 2-0 and seeing now second placed AEK dropping points losing away to Apollon 2-1.

Paralimni gave a hammering to bottom team Akritas 5-0.

Results

Apollon 2 AEK 1, Omonia 0 Apoel 2, Doxa 3 Karmiotissa 2, Anorthosis 1 AEL 1, Pafos 1 Aris 1, Paralimni 5 Akritas 0, Nea Salamina 2 Olympiakos 2.

Standings

Apoel 56, AEK 54, Aris 50, Pafos 49, Apollon 41, Nea Salamis 38, Omonia 38, AEL 35, Anorthosis 33, Karmiotissa 27, Paralimni 21, Doxa 18, Olympiakos 15, Akritas Chlorakas 12.