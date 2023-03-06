A tweet by the Foreign Ministry notes that, Kombos “had today a first exchange of views” with the UK High Commissioner to Cyprus.

It is noted that substantive discussion took place on further deepening the two countries’ historic ties, as well as in relation to the Cyprus question.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.