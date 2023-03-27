AGM & COMMITTEE

The 32nd Cypriot Golf Society AGM was held at Hadley Wood Golf Club on the 9thMarch 2023.

Due to the severe weather conditions, no friendly golf was played during the day, however over 60 members turned up for the excellent carvery dinner provided by Hadley Wood Golf Club, and the AGM.

The meeting was opened by the President of the society, Panayiotis Poyiadzis. A cheque for £3,635.00 was presented by Tony Philippou on behalf of the late Captain Gill Kyriakou to Leukemia UK, Gill’s chosen charity for the year 2022.

A minutes silence was held as proposed by Kyriakos Tsirpis for the society members that had recently passed away in the last 18 months: Andreas Petrou, Harry Mouyia, Gill Kyriakou, Stephano Stephanidis and Mario Symeou.

The relevant committee members provided reports as outlined in the agenda, and the general members contributed and debated various points in the any other business section.

Election of officers and committee members was as follows:

President: Panayiotis Poyiadzis

Captain: Stathi Liasi

Vice-Captain: Steve Chrysostomou

Secretary: Louis Leonida

Treasurer: Gilly Takkas

Vange Evangelou

Michael Falekkos,

Stavros Stavrou

Andy Michanicou

Captain Stathi Liasi thanked the members for his appointment, and detailed his nominated charities for the year, AFK- working with disability, DSA- Down Syndrome association and The Chickenshed Theatre.

Stathi outlined the golf calender for the year:

28/03/23 Dunstable Downs GC

11/04/23 Gog Magog GC

09/05/23 Thorndon park GC

08/06/23 Dyrham Park CC

11/07/23 Sundridge Park GC

14/09/23 Berkhamsted GC

04/10/23 Brookmans Park GC

The evening ended with the members having a drink and chat at the open bar provided by the committee.