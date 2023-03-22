We are a multicultural day centre for adults and the elderly (languages spoken by our staff include English, Turkish & Greek).

we offer a programme of activities that give our users the opportunity to enhance their well-being and promote social interaction.

Our qualified and experienced staff will support clients living with dementia, mild mental health, depression, loneliness, isolation, physical disabilities, and can provide personal care if required.

We have been able to collect your loved ones from home in our own fleet of tail-lift minibuses, including those in wheelchairs, from local areas, but from October 2023 our ULEZ exemption expires and we need to buy/lease 2 mini buses to continue offering this service.