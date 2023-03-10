Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a sexual assault at Leicester Square Underground station are releasing this image in connection.

At around 4.30pm on Thursday 16 February, a 10-year-old boy was walking up a set of stairs at the station with his family when a man sexually assaulted him and ran away.

The victim’s mother chased the man through the station, but didn’t catch him.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 474 of 16 February.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.