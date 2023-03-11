Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating two sexual assaults at Camden Town Underground station are today releasing this image in connection.

On 13 February shortly after 8am, the first victim was sexually assaulted by a man on the escalator at the station and again as she made her way to the platform.

Shortly after a second victim was sexually assaulted by the same man as she walked up the stairs in the station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 81 of 13/02/23. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.