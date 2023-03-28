Do you recognise these men?

Officers are today issuing CCTV images after a man was robbed of his electric scooter at West Hampstead railway station.

At just after 3am on 23 February, two men approached the victim and threatened him with a screw driver before taking his electric scooter and leaving the station.

Officers would like to speak to the men in the CCTV images as they may have information that can help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 quoting reference 63 of 23 February.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.