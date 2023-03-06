On 18 February, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, over hundred young people, leaders and parents gathered at the Holy Transfiguration Church for a fun day organised by the Archdiocese Camping Ministries – Camp Saint Sophrony.

The event brought campers from 2022 together to renew friendships. New campers had a taste of what the summer camp is like and met the leaders and organisers. Parents also met the leaders and asked lots of questions.

The children had a super time. They took part in lots of challenges and friendly competitions as well as some line dancing. There were roars of laughter and cheering all day.

Special thanks to Presvytera Panayiota Maxfield and Alexia Papalexandrakou for organising the event. To Sam and Nick Langton for leading the activities. To Chris Butcher who cooked delicious burgers at lunch much to the children’s delight. To Fr Theodoros and Holy Transfiguration Coventry for kindly hosting the event. To all of the leaders and stewards who came from far and wide to help on the day. And to the parents and children who attended.